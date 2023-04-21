Canadian drag star competing in RuPaul's Drag Race

A drag queen with ties to Victoria will be competing in the newest season of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Jimbo the "drag clown" is the only Canadian contestant out of 12 competitors vying for a $200,000 cash prize and a spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" in the upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Jimbo previously competed in the first season of Canada’s Drag Race and was a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World.

Last year, ahead of the UK show, Jimbo told CTV News he was grateful for the support of his friends and community.

"I have a really supporting family and partner who have really just taught me to follow my heart," he said in January 2022.

"My community has supported me, Victoria, and all of my friends and family here in Victoria," he said.

"I just feel really lucky to be in such a wonderful place supported by so many wonderful people."

While originally from London, Ont., Jimbo spent time in Victoria running his own costume design studio.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premiers on May 12 on Paramount+.

"Jimbo is a drag clown and all about pushing boundaries and leaving people wondering, 'What the hell?'" said Jimbo in a promotional video unveiling the newest season of the show on Thursday.

"It's my third time around and I can't wait to take you American [girls] down."