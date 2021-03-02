The Canadian economy posted its worst showing on record in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country shutting down businesses and putting people out of work. Teen facing multiple firearms charges A 16-year-old boy is facing 22 charges after police received a call that a youth had left a home and may be in possession of a firearm. WECDSB reaches tentative deal with its elementary school teachers The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and the union representing its elementary teachers have reached a new tentative labour agreement. Alert citizen helps nab Windsor man going through cars: OPP Tecumseh OPP are thanking an alert citizen for a call regarding a suspect going through cars, which led to the arrest of a Windsor man.