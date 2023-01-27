Canadian figure skater Elladj Baldé pays tribute to Calgary in new video

Canadian figure skater and social media sensation Elladj Baldé has released a new video that was filmed at Calgary's Olympic Plaza.

The video, a collaboration with Tourism Calgary, shows Baldé lacing up his skates before gliding out onto the downtown rink to showcase his high-flying moves with the Calgary Tower featured prominently in the background.

In the caption, Baldé says his newest performance pays tribute to the video that gained him international attention after he shared it in December of 2020.

The viral video showed Baldé celebrating after finding a outdoor community rink in Calgary that was open during the COVID-19 lockdown – then performing his fancy footwork and striking spins – all set to the song Lemon by N.E.R.D. and Rihanna featuring Drake.

Now, Baldé, who had retired in 2018, is arguably one of the county's best-known skaters.

Last year, he even landed in the Guinness Book of Records for a stunt that saw him backflip over five friends.

"Calgary changed my life and since moving here with my wife, I have had the most wonderful experiences," said Baldé on the Instagram post.

"I have fallen in love with Calgary’s outdoor spaces, the proximity to the mountains and the sense of community here."

A post shared by E L L A D J B A L D É (@elladjbalde)