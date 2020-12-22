COVID-19 changed most people’s plans this year and for many joining the Canadian Armed Forces it’s meant long delays.

The pandemic has paused Matthew Sadler’s career for an entire year. He joined the military in January of 2020, six months after graduating high school, and was preparing to attend training that spring.

“I was originally supposed to go in April, but then that was the beginning of the COVID pandemic,” said the 19 year-old.

Sadler wasn’t the only one left in limbo.

At the onset of the global pandemic Canadian Armed Forces made the decisions to stop basic training for three months, then resumed with adapted programs involving masks, social distancing and smaller groups.

“The training throughout wasn’t as much as it was pre-pandemic due to the restrictions that we put in place in order to make sure that we kept everybody safe,” said Capt. Navy Pascal Belhumeur, Commander of Canadian Forces Recruitment.

Between April and October of 2020, 948 new recruits were enrolled into the regular force, down from 3,139 during the same time period in 2019.

“We have a bit of a backlog that we need to clear,” said Cdr. Belhumeur.

“They’re essentially ready to go and we’re just waiting for a seat to open up in training to put them there.”

Basic training has been opened at more locations across the country to address the backlog — at the same time, more Canadians are signing up.

(A candidate trains on the new rappelling towing in Farnham, QC, while ensuring continued physical distancing measures that apply at training facilities due to COVID-19.)

“The applications have actually gone up during the pandemic," Belhumer said. "We have over 100 different awesome occupations that people can join.”

Possible long-term affects from COVID-19 sparked a United States military policy banning any recruit who had contracted the virus even if they had recovered.

The policy was later loosened to only those who had been hospitalized due to the virus and finally, a case-by-case approach.

Canadian Forces currently has no plans to follow suit.

“There are no restrictions based on our medical employment limitations based on someone testing positive for COVID-19,” said Cdr Belhumeur.

Online interviews

Recruiters continue to process applicants through online interviews and have moved many through to the waiting list.

Sadler finally has a plane ticket to attend training in January 2021.

“I’m excited that I get to start my career finally," Sadler said.

The 19-year-old said the pandemic has helped him prepare.

“I’m glad that I stuck with it this whole year, it proves that I just really want it.”

Inspired by his grandpa, Lieutenant Ray Stauffer, who was also in the military, Sadler is looking forward to getting started, serving his country.

“Canada is famous for peacekeeping around the world, and I just want to be a part of that,” said Sadler.

Every year Canadian Forces brings in roughly 5000 recruits for full-time positions with the regular force.

It is still recruiting for several positions. Find out more at Armedforces.ca