Canadian Forces Cyclone helicopter makes emergency landing at N.S. provincial park

There was an emergency landing of a Canadian Forces Cyclone helicopter on Tuesday, which caused some traffic delays.

"This afternoon, a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter out of 12 Wing Shearwater was flying in the vicinity of (the base)," said Capt. Jordan Crowe, acting public affairs officer at 12 Wing Shearwater."While in flight, the crew noticed a cockpit indication and following standard operating procedures, elected to make a precautionary landing and did so at Rainbow Haven Provincial Park."

The helicopter was towed along Cow Bay Road and Main Road back to the base in Shearwater.

There were no injuries to the crew or any damage to the aircraft or landing site.

Crowe says technicians, along with the aircraft manufacturer, will investigate to determine the cause of the cockpit warning.