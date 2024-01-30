Canadian forces personnel to see rent hikes as of April 1

Canadian Armed Personnel will be hit by rent increase in accommodations used by the Department of National Defence (DND) starting April 1.

DND told CTV News in a statement it’s committed to offering affordable, safe, and quality housing to its personnel and their families.

“In fact, rental rates for DND residential housing are lower than the current market average rents reported by CMHC,” read the statement.

The national average rent increase for current occupants of DND housing will be 4.2 per cent, which is a $37 increase per month with provincial rent control limits, reads the statement.

The statement notes that the Canadian Forces Housing Agency (CFHA) reviews rent rates for all Crown-controlled housing annually “in accordance with Treasury Board policy and Department of National Defence (DND) regulations,” and adjusts them to reflect current market rates. CFHA uses Statistics Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) to review and adjust the rates.

“There is no provincial (territorial) rented accommodation CPI for Yellowknife and Iqaluit, CFHA applies the annual Canada January Rent CPI percentage adjustment for Yellowknife and Iqaluit, as recommended by the Treasury Board Secretariat,” reads the statement.

DND Housing is available at 27 locations across Canada and rent varies depending on the province or territory, type and size of the rental unit. Updated rental fees for 2024-2025 will be available online on April 1.