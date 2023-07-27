Canadian Forces Snowbirds fly over Saskatoon

Saskatoon residents were looking to the sky during the lunch hour on Thursday, but they weren’t looking at the rain clouds.

The spotty weather didn’t discourage residents across the city from enjoying an aerial flyover display by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

The flyover was a tribute to the people who work or volunteer to keep our community safe.

For Aviation enthusiasts, the aerobatic display was a fitting way to recognize the hard-working people in public safety.

“The word teamwork comes to mind,” said Brian Eikel, executive director of the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum, describing the similarities between the tribute and the public safety workers.

“It’s kind of magnificent to see how it all comes together. All these people working in various parts and pieces, and it comes together in a wonderful picture.”

For one local, it was the first flyover of his hometown as a member of the elite Canadian aerobatics team.

“This was pretty surreal,” said Corporal Jonathan Benson, lead ACS technician with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds. “Getting to fly over everything, I got to see my school, my house that I grew up in, and I believe I flew over my brother’s place. It was pretty emotional. I was pretty choked up for a bit there.”

And fortunately being in the co-pilot seat, he got to experience all of it.

“I’m lucky I get to sit back and watch the view,” said Benson. “My pilot, she’s always looking at the boss, making sure she’s in the right formation. So I’m trusting her, and I’m actually taking pictures and videos. I’m living the dream here. This is awesome.”

After the flyover of the city that attempted to avoid the rain, the Snowbirds landed and parked at the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum where hundreds of spectators could see the planes up close, and even get pictures and autographs from the pilots.

While the Snowbirds have flown over Saskatoon, it’s the first time since 2009 that the planes have been on the ground with pilots mingling with spectators.

“That’s their passion,” Eikel said of the crowd of young and old, equally excited by the machines and pilots. “They celebrate Aviation, and this is the top of the food chain, as far as celebrating aviation.”

The visit in Saskatoon is the first in a multi-city western tour that stops in Red Deer, Edmonton and Abbotsford.

“This is the first part of the swing, and this is what I was looking forward to,” said Benson, despite being eager to see all the planes in Abbotsford.

The Snowbirds were scheduled to depart for Red Deer shortly before 3 p.m., but an hour later, the jets were back on the ground at the museum for mechanical maintenance.