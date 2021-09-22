Canadian Forces to conduct training in Port Stanley Thursday

Residents in Port Stanley shouldn't be alarmed if they see military boats and vehicles in the village this Thursday.

Personnel will be conducting convoy and assault boat training from 7 pm until 10 pm.

Vehicles will be travelling on sunset drive and other roads, and boats will be seen at little beach.

Soldiers will not be carrying weapons or ammunition.

The nature of the exercise is to conduct convoy and assault boat training.

