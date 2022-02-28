iHeartRadio

Canadian foreign minister headed to Polish-Ukraine border, tells UN Russia lied to world

image.jpg
Canada's foreign minister told a United Nations panel in Europe on Monday that Russia lied to the world in the run-up to its invasion of Ukraine. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly also announced she is headed to the Polish-Ukraine border on Tuesday to make sure that Canada's latest supply of military aid flows into the war-ravaged country.
12