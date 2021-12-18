Canadian frigate HMCS Fredericton returns home following six month mission
Canadian frigate HMCS Fredericton arrived in its homeport of Halifax Saturday morning after completing a six-month deployment in the North Atlantic and northern European waters.
It was chilly at the Halifax dockyard early on Saturday as family and friends awaited the return of the crew.
HMCS Fredericton took part in Operation Reassurance, during which time the ship assumed command of Standing NATO Maritime Group One, positioning Canada in a leadership role.
It made stops in a number of countries including Iceland, Norway, Finland, Scotland and England, and the return home was delayed by one day due to bad weather and rough seas.
The deployment marks the fourth for HMCS Fredericton on Operation Reassurance, and sixth for a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter.
HMCS Fredericton has been in service in the Canadian Forces since 1994.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.
-
Gifts for kids stuck in the hospital over ChristmasA caravan of vehicles, some decked out in lights, passed through the Legacy neighbourhood Saturday collecting toys.
-
Community coming together to spread holiday cheer in RiverbendVolunteers went door-to-door in the Riverbend neighbourhood Saturday delivering special packages to families in need.
-
Fire crews battle Huntsville house fireFire crews in Huntsville spent several hours working to extinguish a house fire Saturday night.
-
TTC to leave bus windows open to improve air circulation onboard amid COVID-19 concernsThe TTC has announced that windows on its buses will remain open starting this weekend in an effort to boost air circulation onboard.
-
Had some Christmas gifts go missing? West Vancouver police may have recovered themPolice in West Vancouver are looking for the owners of a collection of items that they say appear to be gifts, which were seized from a suspected thief in the district last weekend.
-
Grey Bruce Health Unit confirms first Omicron variant caseGrey Bruce Health Unit confirmed its first positive case of the new Omicron variant on Saturday.
-
'It's disappointing': Ticket holders react to postponed Canucks home gamesTicket holders who travelled from outside Metro Vancouver for Saturday night’s Canucks-Maple Leafs game are disappointed the once-per-season matchup at Rogers Arena was postponed just hours before puck drop.
-
Ribbon cutting ceremony hosted for Hope's Cradle in StrathmoreA last resort option for parents who feel they cannot care for their newborn opened on Saturday.
-
Greater Toronto Hockey League postpones all competitive games until Dec. 23Canada's largest minor hockey association has postponed all competitive games until Thursday, effectively suspending play until the new year.