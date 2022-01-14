Canadian Hockey League postpones Top Prospects Game in Kitchener, Ont.
The Canadian Hockey League announced Friday it was postponing the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game that was scheduled for Feb. 2.
The Kitchener Rangers were set to host the showcase at the Aud.
In a media release, the CHL cited the ongoing challenges of the pandemic as the reason for their decision.
The game will be rescheduled at a later date.
The CHL said digital tickets will automatically update once the game has been rescheduled, while printed tickets will be accepted even if they have Feb. 2 date.
The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game showcases players who are eligible for the NHL draft, from the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Hockey League, and Western Hockey League. Hundreds of NHL scouts typically attend the event.
The last game was held in Hamilton in January 2020, with 37 players later chosen in the 2020 NHL Draft.
This is the first time the Rangers would have hosted the game since 2003.
