Canadian Hurricane Centre issues update for Hurricane Franklin
The Canadian Hurricane Centre now says Hurricane Franklin is unlikely to affect land directly, but Atlantic Canada can still expect wet conditions, and heavy surf conditions.
In an update Sunday, the Canadian Hurricane Centre says the latest computer model interpretations show Franklin will track slower and farther south than earlier expected.
This means the hurricane is unlikely to directly affect land, although parts of the southern Grand Banks marine district off Newfoundland could be grazed with some winds, but those chances are decreasing.
Atlantic Canada can expect more heavy rain from Wednesday to Friday, regardless of Franklin.
Hurricane Franklin is tracking northward, meaning ocean swells will travel far north away from the Hurricane, and will bring heavy surf conditions to the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia, as well southern Newfoundland by Wednesday.
With the hurricane having a possibility of reaching category 4 intensity, those surf conditions are much more likely.
-
Suspect sought following failed armed robbery in Airdrie, Alta.Mounties out of Airdrie, Alta., are looking to the public for help finding an armed robbery suspect. Though it seems this time, the victim got the better of his attacker.
-
New beds, transit routes aimed at addressing housing shortage at Cape Breton UniversityCape Breton University, which spent much of 2022 and 2023 dealing with a housing shortage and huge student population growth, will start the 2023 fall semester with 111 new beds in the MacDonald Residence on campus, as well as extended bus routes outside of Sydney.
-
Fundraiser provides school supplies for students in Simcoe CountyTo help kids kick off the new school year, the Glowing Hearts Charity fundraiser Stuff the Bus is back again.
-
Sudbury ambulance en route to hospital hits mooseThere was a scary incident in Sudbury on Monday morning near Dowling. An ambulance taking a patient to Health Sciences North hit a moose on Highway 144 around 3:30 a.m.
-
Man just released in Edmonton back in custody for breaching court ordersA violent sexual offender who was released with a warning to the public is back in police custody.
-
B.C.'s agriculture industry at forefront of climate change realityProducers in B.C. are still trying to get a clear picture of the damages wrought by the ongoing fires in the province. But what they do know is that extreme weather-related events have been intensifying in recent years - and many farmers are growing increasingly anxious.
-
‘The minster was aware of what we are doing’: St. Thomas’ affordable housing plans making noise across OntarioSt. Thomas, Ont. is quickly making a name for itself when it comes to provincial leaders.
-
Sudbury suspect charged with making ‘countless’ 911 calls to Sault policeA 55-year-old from Sudbury has been charged with making thousands of non-emergency 911 calls to Sault police.
-
Kitchener Panthers on the cusp of playoff eliminationA double-header at Jack Couch Park on Sunday did not go in the Kitchener Panthers’ favour, and the team is now on the cusp of elimination from the Intercountry Baseball League (IBL) playoffs.