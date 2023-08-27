Canadian Hurricane Centre issues update for Hurricane Franklin

The Canadian Hurricane Centre now says Hurricane Franklin is unlikely to affect land directly, but Atlantic Canada can still expect wet conditions, and heavy surf conditions.

In an update Sunday, the Canadian Hurricane Centre says the latest computer model interpretations show Franklin will track slower and farther south than earlier expected.

This means the hurricane is unlikely to directly affect land, although parts of the southern Grand Banks marine district off Newfoundland could be grazed with some winds, but those chances are decreasing.

Atlantic Canada can expect more heavy rain from Wednesday to Friday, regardless of Franklin.

Hurricane Franklin is tracking northward, meaning ocean swells will travel far north away from the Hurricane, and will bring heavy surf conditions to the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia, as well southern Newfoundland by Wednesday.

With the hurricane having a possibility of reaching category 4 intensity, those surf conditions are much more likely.