Canadian imams urge Muslim community to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Canadian imams are urging members of the Muslim community to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.
Twenty-five religious leaders have issued a joint statement pointing to "overwhelming, undeniable scientific evidence" of vaccine protection as a fourth wave targets mostly unvaccinated people.
The group says delaying or avoiding vaccination - unless under the advice of a medical expert - puts lives in danger, which goes against the teachings of Islam.
It says COVID-19 and its more contagious variants are contributing to a rise in cases and deaths, so getting inoculated is more crucial than ever.
The Islamic Supreme Council of Canada is holding its own lottery to encourage vaccination.
Any Canadian Muslim who receives both doses between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31 will be eligible to enter a draw for two pilgrimage tickets to the holy city of Mecca.
"We strongly urge unvaccinated Canadian Muslims (if there is anyone left) to get vaccinated," the imams say in the statement. "This will certainly help in saving lives."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2021.
-
Halifax Regional Police ticket man for leaving a dog in a hot carHalifax Regional Police has ticketed a man for leaving a dog in a hot car in the city on Wednesday.
-
N.B. man charged with attempted murder after woman was stabbed in ShediacA 63-year-old man from Shediac, N.B. has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident in the community on Tuesday.
-
Health unit logs fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases in Simcoe MuskokaThe Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit logged fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
-
Grand Bend, Ont. pier jumper charged by OPPA dip in Lake Huron couldn't save a Toronto man from being charged by Lambton County OPP.
-
Sunwing flying to 11 warm destinations from Ottawa this winterSunwing has announced flights will depart the Ottawa International Airport for 11 destinations weekly between November and April 2022.
-
‘You don’t see this every day:’ Saskatoon Canada Post carrier delivers mail on her horseA Saskatoon mail carrier took a unique form of transportation for her deliveries on Wednesday.
-
Driver killed in collision in Brockton, Ont. on Sunday identifiedA motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 9 at Bruce Road 3, west of Walkerton has resulted in the death of one person
-
Tiny Township man charged with firing gunshots in neighbour's directionProvincial police charged a man for allegedly firing gunshots in Tiny Township.
-
71-year-old Oshawa man facing several sexual assault charges involving young menA 71-year-old man from Oshawa is facing additional charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager between 2019 and 2020.