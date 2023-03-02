Canadian kayaker aims to paddle 10,500 km from Halifax after wife dies of brain cancer

There aren’t many people who attempt an epic solo kayak trip at the age of 65, but Mark Fuhrmann isn’t fazed by the challenge.

“People wait too long to do things on their bucket list,” said Fuhrmann.

Living in Oslo, Norway for the past 30 years, the Canadian humanitarian returned to the Maritimes last year with a vision - to solo kayak 10,500 kilometres.

Since departing from Halifax in June 2022, he’s paddled across northern Ontario, down to the southern tip of Florida.

Fuhrmann, who is currently in Royal Palm Beach, Fla., will now head back north up the eastern seaboard towards Nova Scotia to complete what’s called "The Greater Loop."

“I’ve had fantastic views of nature,” said Fuhrmann. “However, it’s really been the people I’ve met that have made this journey special.”

Each mile he completes has a mission to raise money for charity, including "Captains Without Borders" and "Doctors Without Borders."

Fuhrmann’s wife, Kirsten, was an orthopedic surgeon who died of brain cancer in 2013.

“Donating to these causes is what makes philanthropy go round and round,” said Fuhrmann.

Over the past few months, he’s spent over 170 days on the water receiving support from total strangers.

While he says he’s faced many obstacles along the way, like severe weather and curious wildlife, Fuhrmann says he’s never regretted it.

“Sometimes we get so caught up in the destination that we forget about the journey,” said Fuhrmann. “The journey is what gives us life.”

Over 30,000 people worldwide are following his route online and on his Youtube where he documents his trip.

When asked what his wife would think of his adventure, Fuhrmann said, “She would probably tell me to take out life insurance.”

As he begins his trek back to Halifax, Fuhrmann hopes to inspire others to embark on their own journey of self-exploration.

