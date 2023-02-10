Canadian labour market shows no signs of slowing despite high interest rates
The Canadian labour market is showing no signs of slowing despite forecasters expecting high interest rates to weigh on jobs numbers. Statistics Canada's latest labour force survey released Friday showed that the economy added a whopping 150,000 jobs in January.
-
Recruiting new nurses a concern amid health-care staff shortageWith hundreds of psychiatric nurse positions unfilled in B.C., Vancouver's mayor is modifying his promise to hire 100 mental health nurses, who he said would work alongside 100 new police officers in the Downtown Eastside.
-
N.S. man’s sisters struggle for survival in Syria and Türkiye after earthquakeIbrahim AlAli is torn apart as his sisters in both Syria and Türkiye as they fight to survive the aftermath of an earthquake that hit the region Monday.
-
Primary care clinics in pharmacies exceed expectations: Pharmacy associationA pharmacy on Wyse Road in Dartmouth, N.S., is one of 12 with a primary care clinic -- a set-up similar to a doctor’s office where a pharmacist dedicates their day to seeing patients.
-
Who is Jennifer McKelvie? What we know of the Scarborough councillor poised to take over as mayorMayor John Tory has announced his intention to resign from office after admitting to having a relationship with a staff member.
-
Free little library looking for diverse books for Black History MonthThe Perfect Pooches Book Nook is a free little library in McConachie, and owners Benjamin Alstad and his wife Chanelle are looking for donations of reading materials that celebrate diversity to give out throughout February.
-
Vancouver developer seeking creditor protection, facing $700 million in debtCoromandel Properties Ltd. has submitted a petition to the Supreme Court of B.C. for relief under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.
-
Here's what John Tory said in his resignation speechJohn Tory is stepping down as Toronto's mayor after engaging in a relationship with an employee during the pandemic.
-
Almost 2,000 deposits received for Brantford Bulldogs inaugural season membershipFan excitement is growing for Bulldogs arrival in Brantford. The hockey organization says they’re “rapidly approaching 2,000” deposits for the team’s inaugural season in the Telephone City.
-
Plans for new Arlington Street Bridge kicked down roadThe Arlington Street Bridge was supposed to be decommissioned in 2020 and replaced with a three-lane structure, but now it appears a new bridge is far down the road.