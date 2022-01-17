Canadian leg of Offspring, Simple Plan tour cancelled due to COVID-19

The bad times continue to roll, at least when it comes to COVID-19 shutting down live music productions.

The Canadian leg of the Let The Bad Times Roll Tour featuring The Offspring and Simple Plan has been cancelled, the bands announced Monday.

"There’s no point in us asking you to come out and see our kick-ass show if there’s a chance that everything could shut down at the last minute," read an update on The Offspring website.

"We're disappointed, but let’s get through this mess together. You stay home and we’ll stay home, we’ll give you your money back and then wait for a better R naught number. We're working hard to find a new time frame and we’ll be back to rock with you guys as soon as we can."

The 21-stop Canadian leg of the tour was scheduled to start in Moncton, N.B. on Jan. 27 then make its way to Vancouver on March 3.

There were five stops planned in Alberta – Grande Prairie (Feb. 19), Red Deer (Feb. 20), Lethbridge (Feb. 22) Edmonton (Feb. 23) and Calgary (Feb. 25).