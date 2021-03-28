Canadian Liam Brearley earns World Cup snowboard slopestyle silver medal

Canada's Liam Brearley captured a silver medal at a World Cup snowboard slopestyle event on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Brearley, from Gravenhurst, Ont., finished behind 2021 world champion Marcus Kleveland of Norway.

Chris Corning of the U.S. was third, while Francis Jobin of Quebec City was fourth.

Reira Iwabuchi of Japan won the women's event.

Brooke Voigt of Fort McMurray, Alta., was the top Canadian, finishing ninth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2021.