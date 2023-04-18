Canadian-made zero emission car stops in Kitchener

Project Arrow has made a pit stop in Kitchener.

It’s a 100 per cent zero emission car that was built here in Canada.

The vehicle was at Communitech on Tuesday, just one of many stops on its world tour.

Project Arrow was launched by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association of Canada (APMA) as a way to market the Canadian auto industry and its small businesses.

The four-seater, mid-sized CUV (crossover utility vehicle) has a dual motor with 550 horsepower.

The 82.5 kilowatt vehicle has a range of 500 kilometres and, according to the manufacturer, can go from 0 to 100 in 3.5 seconds.

“It’s got an intelligent cockpit and types of technology in there that we think will help to start the conversation about what a connected autonomous future looks like,” said APMA president Flavio Volpe.

The vehicle also includes potentially life-saving technology.

Project Arrow won’t be on local roads any time soon as it’s only a single-build concept.

The CUV first debuted in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this year to showcase its possibilities in front of the biggest possible audience.

Volpe said the next step is to find someone willing to risk the capital to start an all-Canadian car company to produce similar vehicles.