Canadian military touches down in Saskatoon to aid COVID-19 efforts

The Canadian military has arrived in Saskatoon to help alleviate the COVID-19 situation in the province.

A military plane transporting medical personnel arrived late Monday afternoon to help transport COVID-19 patients.

The province asked for federal assistance last week, with the federal government offering its approval on Friday.

Saskatchewan reported Sunday that it transferred a total of eight patients out of province as its hospitals remain strained due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The military says it is expecting to support Saskatchewan until Nov. 17, but is prepared to extend that date if necessary.

Data from the Saskatchewan Health Authority for this month shows Saskatchewan has had the most residents in intensive care units per capita than any other province at any point in the pandemic.