Canadian mint swapping change for new $2 coin honouring QEII

The Royal Canadian Mint is inviting Calgarians to trade in their change for the $2 circulation coin honouring Queen Elizabeth II.

A public exchange took place today at CrossIron Mills mall.

The Royal Canadian Mint recently issued a $2 coin featuring a black outer ring to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II's service to Canada during her historic 70-year reign.

There are a limited number of coins you can exchange, but any Canadian currency is accepted.

It goes until 7 p.m. Friday, and again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.