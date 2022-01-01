Canadian Museum for Human Rights closed through holidays

In the interest of public heath, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights has decided to close their doors throughout the holidays and reopen on January 11.

“While we would love nothing more than to welcome visitors to our galleries to learn and explore, our first priority must always be the health and well-being of out staff, volunteers, members, and visitors,” the Museum said in a release.

CMHR will continue to evaluate the public health situation and update the public as needed.

It’s encouraging people to visit the Museum online during the closures.