Canadian Museum of Nature temporarily closes its Owls exhibit to protect birds against Bird Flu

The Canadian Museum of Nature has temporarily closed its Owls Rendez-Vous exhibit to protect the birds against Avian Flu.

Several cases of bird flu have been confirmed across eastern Ontario so far this month, including a Canada goose testing positive in Ottawa.

“We are taking great care of our birds! Unfortunately, bird flu has been found in the region,” the Canadian Museum of Nature said on its Instagram page.

“We have proactively moved the birds to a safe place as a temporary measure. We are working on modifying the bird habitat to ensure the birds' safety. They will return soon!”

A Canada goose in Ottawa recently tested positive for Avian Influenza. A redhead duck in Kingston and a Canada goose in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark have also tested positive for bird flu, while cases were also confirmed in poultry flocks in South Glengarry.

The Canadian Museum of Nature opened the Owls Rendez-Vous exhibit last summer, featuring a variety of live owls and a Bald Eagle. The goal of the exhibit is to allow visitors to see owls in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.

The exhibit was created in partnership with Little Ray’s Nature Centres.

The Canadian Museum of Nature apologized to visitors for the sudden closure of the Owls Rendez-Vous exhibit over the Easter weekend.

“The birds’ health is our first priority.”

