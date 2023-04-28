Canadian music legend Burton Cummings set to play at Saskatoon Ex

The Saskatoon Ex will welcome Canadian rock legend Burton Cummings and his band this summer.

Cummings will be the event’s closing act at the SaskTel Grandstand on August 12 at 8:30 p.m.

“Few artists have achieved the level of public success and critical acclaim that Cummings has enjoyed in a dazzling career spanning more than 40 years,” a Prairieland Park news release said.

“Whether as a lead singer and songwriter with the Guess Who or on his own, Burton Cummings has amassed more hit records than just about any other Canadian performer in history,” the release said.

Throughout his career, Cummings racked up his share of accolades. He’s earned membership in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Canadian Walk of Fame, Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame, Prairie Music Hall of Fame, and won six Juno awards, the Order of Canada, the Order of Manitoba, Governor-General’s Performance Arts Award, 22 SOCAN Awards and several Broadcast Music Industry (BMI) awards.

The Saskatoon Ex will run from August 8 to 13. Shows are included in the price of general admission to the grounds, the release said. However, fans can upgrade to the Grandstand Superfan area, First-In Rush Seating or Suite Experience Box Seating.