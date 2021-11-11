Canadian Navy honours Remembrance Day with sail past off Vancouver Island

Two Esquimalt, B.C.-based warships conducted a ceremonial sail past in honour of the men and women who have served in Canada’s military.

Her Majesty’s Canadian Ships Brandon and Saskatoon, joined by Patrol Class Training Vessels "Caribou" and "Moose," sailed in formation on the commemorative voyage from Sidney to Esquimalt.

People lined the shore from Sidney’s waterfront to Clover Point in Victoria and Esquimalt’s Saxe Point to show their support for the members of Canada’s naval forces.

One man who braved the heavy rain at Saxe Point said, "Here’s an opportunity to pay your respect to the Canadian Navy and all they did to give us the freedom that that we have."

An Esquimalt senior citizen said she made her way down to see the ships because her uncle served in the air force and fought in Japan during the Second World War. She said it was important to show her respect for people who are currently serving in the Royal Canadian Navy.

"They don’t know we’re here, but (what) we know is that they’re there and we like to respect that," she said.

The flotilla of navy ships returned to their homeport at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt to conclude the Remembrance Day voyage.