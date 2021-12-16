Canadian Navy sailors return to CFB Esquimalt just in time for holidays

More than 200 sailors with the Royal Canadian Navy have been welcomed home by an eager crowd of family and friends, as HMCS Winnipeg returned to CFB Esquimalt Thursday.

"I’m happy for all of you to come home," cheered Hailie Demontigny. The young girl was waiting for her dad, along with family friends who also serve in the navy.

"We’re normally on the other end," says Brayden Hart-Young. "We’ve never been on the waiting (side), so it’s pretty exciting to be able to do that for our friends because we know it means a lot to us when we’re sailing."

HMCS Winnipeg was on a four-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region on a two-fold mission.

The frigate’s commanding officer says the crew of 256 was on an exercise to showcase Canada’s commitment to allies and doing surveillance on the water – in operations Projection and Neon.

"It wasn’t the longest deployment I’ve ever been on," said Cdr. Doug Layton. "But it felt long because we spent 91 per cent of the time at sea."

The crew sailed around Japan and stopped in Korea and the Philippines.

Upon return home, Layton nabbed the second kiss and asked his wife of 20 years if she’d marry him again.

"Of course," exclaimed Amanda before giving him another kiss.

Families waiting for the return of a loved one say it’s been a long four months.

"There’s a lot of people that don’t really understand how much of a sacrifice it can be on family life and relationships," said Ang Jimmo.

And parents of young children say the time passed is especially noticeable since their kids are developing so quickly.

"Last time I left she wasn’t walking [and] now she’s running," said S1 Thomas McDavid about his one-year-old.

He was reuniting with his wife and a four-year-old child as well.

"I feel like that last hour where you’re just waiting – it’s as long as the last couple weeks," said the cook.

For the holidays – their requests are simple.

The McDavid family wants to find a Christmas tree, say hi to neighbours, and go for walks.

Others look forward to cuddles, food, a good sleep – and it seems their wishes will be granted.