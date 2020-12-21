Canadian international goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe has left the North Carolina Courage for Sweden's FC Rosengard.

The 34-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., spent the last two seasons with North Carolina, winning the NWSL title in 2019.

“Stephanie was brilliant for the club and brought us some fantastic success,” Courage coach Paul Riley said in a statement. “She is an incredible goalkeeper, professional, and person who gave our club everything she had day-in and day-out.

“It's been awesome to share this journey with her and I look forward to seeing her garner more success at her new home. She is one of the best and it's a privilege to have been a part of her career. She is special.”

Labbe started 22 matches for the Courage - 18 in 2019 and four during the shortened 2020 season, with a combined 11 clean sheets.

The Canadian No. 1 has made 72 international appearances, including 65 starts. She has 33 shutouts for Canada.

At the club level, Labbe previously played for Pitea IF, KIF Orebro and Linkopings in Sweden, the Washington Spirit and Calgary Foothills.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020