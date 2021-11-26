Canadian officials 'monitoring' new COVID-19 variant as calls grow for new border restrictions

As federal officials prepare to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon, the country’s transport minister says officials are “monitoring the situation” as concerns grow over a new variant of the coronavirus.

“I just want to reassure you, and reassure all Canadians as they’ve seen all along, our government has been taking decisive and strict measures at our borders to protect Canadians,” Omar Alghabra told reporters on his way into the House of Commons on Friday.

He said officials are “currently in discussions and monitoring what’s happening.”

Alghabra said these discussions include “what measures we can implement.”

The World Health Organization on Friday classified B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern and named it “Omicron.”

The variant is believed to have originated in South Africa.

Fears over its transmissibility and circulation have prompted some countries to halt air travel from southern Africa on Friday.

Alghabra said the virus remains a “threat.”

“That is why I’m going to repeat the message to all Canadians: get vaccinated, please follow public health advice,” he said.

CALLS TO HALT TRAVEL

Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has called for the government to strengthen measures at the border “immediately.”

In a statement Friday, O’Toole said mandatory screening must be done at all international airports from affected countries, regardless of vaccination status.

The party is also calling for mandatory quarantine for all travelers entering Canada from those countries.

O’Toole also urged the government update the travel advisories and ban non-essential travel to and from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.

With a file from The Canadian Press