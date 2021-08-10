Canadian Pacific Railway makes new bid for Kansas City Southern valued at US$31B
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. is making a new takeover offer for Kansas City Southern that values the U.S. railway at US$31 billion.
Why Manitoba still hasn't released modelling on the Delta variantThe Manitoba government is still working on its modelling for the Delta variant, saying it’s a time-consuming process that requires verification.
Americans return to Canada across Sault Ste. Marie borderAmerican travellers flocked to border crossings in cities across the country, with Canada easing up on its travel restrictions on Monday.
Kalin's Call: Building heat and humidity triggers heat warnings for MaritimesIt’s expected to be a very warm and very muggy week ahead for the Atlantic region.
This Ottawa woman trapped more than 100 rats in three monthsAn Ottawa woman says she's caught more than 100 rats in her neighbourhood since May, and it's a problem she's never before had to deal with.
Massive OPP search underway for man suspected of having a compound bow in Tiny TownshipThe OPP has a massive ground, and air search underway in Tiny Township as they search for a man believed to be armed with a compound bow.
RCMP cruiser struck in North BattlefordA tow truck was needed to clear the scene Friday after an RCMP cruiser was struck en route to an emergency call in North Battleford.
Whitehorse man dead after single-vehicle crash in creek: Sask. RCMPA man from Whitehorse, Yukon is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Foam Lake.
Halifax RCMP search for Dartmouth man suspected of home break-in, wanted on Canada-wide warrantHalifax District RCMP is asking for the public's help finding a Dartmouth man suspected of breaking into, and stealing guns and cash from a home in Lake Charlotte, N.S. on Sunday.
