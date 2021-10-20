iHeartRadio

Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions

image.jpg
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
