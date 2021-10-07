Canadian Red Cross helps N.S. families after house fires in Debert and Brighton
Two house fires this week have displaced 10 people from homes in two Nova Scotia communities.
"A woman and her three children had to jump from an upstairs window to escape the flames from a blaze early Tuesday on East Folly Mountain Road near Debert," the Canadian Red Cross said in a news release. "All had to be checked at hospital and one child was later transferred to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax."
The others are staying with relatives for now and were helped Thursday by Canadian Red Cross volunteers from Truro with emergency purchases such as food, clothing and other basics.
The Red Cross says a couple and four children were displaced by a fire Tuesday evening that gutted their home along Highway 101 in Brighton, a few kilometres southwest of Digby.
"They've also now been helped by Red Cross volunteers in the Annapolis Valley with emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases and some other basic needs," the Red Cross said in a news release.
