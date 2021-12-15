Canadian Red Cross launches new program to help seniors in New Brunswick

The Canadian Red Cross is launching a new program in New Brunswick to help older adults in the province connect with local community services.

The organization says Connection NB will help vulnerable adults aged 65 and older, who live alone.

“Sort of the invisible members of our community, so to speak,” says community coordinator Wanda Wilson.

“They don’t have a strong social network. They go to the store, go to the salon, go to the pharmacy, end of list.”

Because of that, some seniors may not know how to navigate their local community services – and that’s where the Red Cross wants to step in.

Wilson says volunteers with the program will act sort of like a concierge.

“They’re not providing services per se, but they are connecting them,” says Wilson. "They’re filling out the forms – they’re perhaps accompanying them to whatever services or organizations they need to make their lives that much easier and allow them to age in place longer.”

Although loneliness and social isolation have long been a problem for some seniors, the issue has been further amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was just talking the other day to a lady and she said, ‘You know, I don’t come out of my apartment,'” seniors advocate Cecile Cassista says.

“I said, ‘What do you mean you don’t come out of your apartment,’ she asked. "'They leave the groceries at the door. I’m just petrified.'”

Cassista is also worried about the mental toll this can take on seniors.

“I think the important piece here, is to make sure our seniors are not left out there alone because loneliness can really wear you down,” Cassista says.

The Red Cross is looking for volunteers for the program, and they’re looking for commitments of six hours a month for a total of six months.

In its first phase, the program will be offered in Saint John, St. Andrews, Moncton, and Miramichi.

The program is slated to begin in January.