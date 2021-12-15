iHeartRadio

Canadian Red Cross launches program to help seniors in New Brunswick

The Canadian Red Cross is launching a new program in New Brunswick to help older adults in the province connect with local community services.

The organization says Connection NB will help vulnerable adults aged 65 and older, who live alone.

The first phase of the program will be offered in Saint John, St. Andrews, Moncton, and Miramichi.

The Red Cross says the program is set to launch in January.

