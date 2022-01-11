Canadian Red Cross to assist with Nova Scotia's COVID-19 immunization program, health-care system
The federal government has approved Nova Scotia's request for assistance with the province's COVID-19 immunization program.
According to a news release, the Government of Canada will provide 24 Canadian Red Cross personnel, including up to 14 immunizers and up to 10 generalists, to establish a central vaccination clinic in Halifax with the capacity to administer up to 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day.
The team will also help support site navigation and sanitization, safety and well-being duties, and post-vaccine observation.
"I am grateful for the dedication of our frontline workers who continue to demonstrate their commitment to the health and well-being of Canadians," said Conrad Sauvé, president and CEO at Canadian Red Cross.
The Canadian Red Cross has assisted Nova Scotia on previous occasions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June and July 2021, a 16-person team was deployed to the province to work in partnership with personnel from the IWK Health Centre and the Canadian Forces, delivering more than 15,000 Moderna first and second doses.
