Canadian research reveals major hurdle to action on climate change
Now that climate change is widely accepted as a clear and present danger, adaptation is becoming an increasingly important topic.
Changing our attitudes, practices and infrastructure to address problems that might still be decades away is no easy feat – and new Canadian research suggests just how difficult the task may be.
Researchers surveyed residents of three B.C. communities on their thoughts on selecting tree species to plant locally based on the needs of the future.
Not everyone was on board with this plan – and as CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this week's Riskin Report, that line of thinking affects how effectively we're able to tackle COVID-19 and other big problems too.
