Canadian rock legend added to Casino Rama's winter lineup

Canadian rock legend Kim Mitchell has been added to Casino Rama's winter lineup.

The 'Patio Lanterns,' 'Go For Soda,' and 'Rock N' Roll Duty,' singer will perform his hits on February 17, alongside the distinctive band, Doug & the Slugs.

Tickets range from $49 to $99.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is also returning to the entertainment centre near Orillia for an additional night of laughs.

Seinfeld will now hit the stage for a second night on May 11 after tickets for his May 10 performance quickly sold out.

Tickets range from $95 to $200.

Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster on Saturday at noon.

Guests must be 12 or older to get into the Entertainment Centre. Those under 19 cannot enter through the gaming floor.

There is a limit of six tickets per customer per show.