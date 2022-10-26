Canadian sailor found dead in Esquimalt, B.C.
Sailors aboard an Esquimalt, B.C.-based warship are mourning the death of a fellow crewmember.
Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Cea was reported missing earlier this week, according to a Facebook post from HMCS Calgary, which said that his body had been found in a wooded area near Work Point.
The Military Police are supporting the BC Coroners Service in its investigation into Cea's death, the ship said, adding that "no further details are available."
"Carlos was a leader in Calgary, highly regarded for his personal dedication and care for others," the post reads.
"He spent 18 years and close to 1,000 days at sea in service to Canada. He was a loving husband, a proud father of four, and a shipmate to many. Please keep his family, fellow shipmates and friends in your thoughts."
The post indicates that Cea's family has been notified of his death and is "asking for privacy and space as they navigate this difficult period."
