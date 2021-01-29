Russell Starr, CEO and president of Trillium Gold Mines says that the recent impacts Redditors have had on the stock market is fantastic.

Amateur online investors have rallied together online, driving up the value of GameStop (GME) up 1,900 per cent over the last three weeks.

At the same time, they have caused hedge fund short positions to lose billions of dollars, causing controversy among Wall Street high rollers - and Starr says that's more than OK.

“If this is what it takes to just create a clarity, rather than it being opaque, and if it takes, you know, 100 million people who ever received a $1200 (U.S. government) check to buy GME (GameStop) to wake the world up to the fact that this has been a billionaire persons club for quite some time, I think it's fantastic, "said Starr.

"I love it."

Starr said in an interview with CTV that what’s happening isn’t a social movement like a protest march, but rather what he sees as a truly necessary adjustment to the way Wall Street does business.

“There's been a different set of rules that's existed for quite some time, with respect to call it the hedge fund community and the retail community," he said.

A ‘short’ is when someone borrows a stock from a broker and sells it immediately at its current price, then the expectation is that the stock price falls so that the stock can be bought back at a lower price, and then the buyer can return the shares borrowed to the broker, keeping the difference.

“A real double standard that exists here where the people who are short, they believe that the stock should be going to zero,” said Starr.

That tactic received a jolt when a sub-Reddit group called WallStreetBets pushed back against the short sellers and started a campaign to drive the price of GameStop higher.

All of it was accelerated by the use of Robinhood, a no-fee app that allowed people to purchase shares from their phones.

“Then you have a bunch of people saying, ‘no, you know what we're going to protect that," Starr said. "We're going to push it higher. Oh, and by the way, we happen to be making a ton of money doing that,’ I'm sorry, there's risk in every trade.”

Starr sees what’s occurring as a beautiful thing.

“I think our markets are broken, I think our regulators are not paying attention to the fact that these - I call them carnivorous or predatory trading strategies - these high frequency traders, there are some who are just providing liquidity, but there are others who make money hand over fist,” said Starr.

Starr said an easy place to start for bringing more regulation to shorting is the reimplementation of the uptick rule that will force predatory short programs to execute on an uptick.

“It was in place a decade ago, just reimplement, that's a start," he said.

The pandemic is likely to have played a role in creating the perfect storm for the events that have been playing out according to Starr.

“You have all of these articles going out that the top one per cent of the population has made another trillion dollars, they're 40 or 50 per cent wealthier, I think I saw that stat the other day," he said.

Now, amateur day traders are staging a kind of financial French Revolution and Wall Street's elite don't know what to do about it.

“You've created this perfect storm where you can turn (U.S. government issued COVID-19 benefit of) $1200 into three, five, ten (thousand dollars)," Starr said. "Who knows what it could (ultimately) turn out to be?”



With files from Kelsey Dyer, CTV Edmonton and Ty Rothermal