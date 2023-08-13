Canadian Slo-Pitch Championships to bring 1,000 people and tourism dollars to southwestern Ontario

If the opening game is any indication of what is to come, the Canadian Slo-Pitch Championships in Dorchester, Ont. will be exciting week.

The week-long tournament began with an exciting walk-off win by Quebec over Nova Scotia after trailing 14-0 after two innings.

“We've got 20 men's teams and 13 women's teams attending from across Canada,” said Kareena Zanolli, a director with Softball Canada.

Those 33 teams bring more than 600 players along with friends and family members. It means more than 1,000 people are injecting tourism dollars into Middlesex County and nearby London.

"Hotels, we rented vehicles, we got meals,” said Mike Henschel a member of the Saskatchewan Smoke from Saskatoon.

“The boys went to a nice steak house last night and had a really good meal. We had a few beverages to just relax and get ready for toda," he added.

Some members of the Smoke travelled 26 hours by car, while others flew to Ontario.

The Aftermath from Calgary, Alta. are one of the 13 teams participating on the women's side. The new team, chose a different route as far as accommodations.

"A lot of us are staying in an AirBNB so we can go and buy their groceries and stay as a team” said Cheryl Bali-Haubrich a member of the Aftermath.

“We plan to spend money, have few drinks and have a little fun," she said.

Tourism London has been working alongside Slo-Pitch Ontario to help in any way they can with the event.

“I know we had teams come in early and we're at the Jays game [in Toronto],” said Zanolli.

“We’ve got a ton of hotel use, restaurant use, and out and about in the area. Typically, teams play two games per day, so depending on the schedule, they do have some flexibility. A lot travel with their families and are out taking in the sights around town as well in between game,” Zanolli added.

Slo-Pitch City is no stranger to hosting this event. This is its seventh overall, but first time since 2015.

The Orioles who feature a number of players from southwestern Ontario are the men’s favourites.

"There is good teams from all provinces,” said Kyle Knechtel of Ayr, Ont. who plays outfield for the Orioles.

“We'll all converge here and we’re going to have to play well if we want to win".

The tournament runs through Saturday Aug. 19, when they'll crown a Canadian champion.