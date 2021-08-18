Canadian soldier found guilty of drugging colleagues with cannabis during live-fire exercise
A military judge has found a Canadian soldier guilty of drugging her comrades with cannabis cupcakes during a live-fire training exercise, calling her actions "shockingly unacceptable."
-
