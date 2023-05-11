Canadian soldiers deploying across Alberta to help fight wildfires
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have begun to move out to battle wildfires in Alberta.
Troops from 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry (3PPCLI) and 1 Combat Engineer Regiment (1CER) are both establishing bases of operations in the province.
Army reserve soldiers from across the province will also deploy this week.
The CAF has been working closely with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) to determine where troops are needed most.
Resources will be focused on Grande Prairie, Fox Creek and Drayton Valley.
Albertans will see troops on the roads and in the air.
Soldiers will help with basic firefighting duties, airlift resources, and logistical responsibilities, such as evacuating isolated communities.
For the most up-to-date information on the fires, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert site, or download the Alberta Emergency Alert app.
Albertans who need supports can call 310-4455.
-
Here's what Sask. WHL teams did in 2023 Prospects DraftThe 2023 Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft took place on Thursday with the Prince Albert Raiders having three picks in the top 10.
-
Search continues for Barrie man wanted in Peterborough homicideThe search continues for a Barrie man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a Peterborough homicide last summer.
-
B.C. NDP leaves spring legislature sitting facing turmoil in public housing managementThe New Democrat government in British Columbia started the spring legislative session promising more affordable homes for vulnerable people, but ended the sitting Thursday amid turmoil over its public housing agency.
-
Price of gas down in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I.The price of gas went down in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island. Meanwhile, the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia and P.E.I., but decreased in New Brunswick.
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent containedA wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained.
-
Study finds search for women's remains at landfill could take years, cost up to $184MA search for the remains of two First Nations women at a Winnipeg-area landfill could take up to three years and cost $184 million, says a study examining whether a successful search is possible.
-
What we know about the OPP officer killed in Bourget, Ont.Sgt. Eric Mueller, the OPP officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario on Thursday, was seriously injured in the line of duty years ago while trying to make an arrest.
-
Here's a snapshot of some of Canada's salty waterways harming ecosystemsRoad salt is making Canada's freshwater ecosystems so salty its dangerous to the species that live there.
-
Sudbury police assist bylaw officers with dog, litter of puppiesA dog and a drawer-full of puppies are at a Sudbury animal shelter after police were called to help bylaw officers.