Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse wins bronze in men's 100

Andre De Grasse, of Canada, wins a heat in the men's 100-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse has claimed the bronze medal in the men's 100 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.

It's De Grasse's second Olympic medal in the event after he took bronze at the 2016 Rio Games. It's also the first medal won by a Canadian male athlete in Tokyo.

More coming.

