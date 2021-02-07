Canadian star Dan Levy can check another one off his bucket list after joining the rarified ranks of celebrities who have hosted "Saturday Night Live."

The Emmy Award-winning actor and director who co-created "Schitt's Creek" with his father, Eugene Levy, was guest host for last night's edition of the iconic sketch comedy show.

During the opening monologue, as Levy was showing off COVID-19 safety measures in place backstage at the famed New York studio, he discovered his father, who flew in from Los Angeles to watch the show, quarantined in a plexiglass box.

Levy has been riding an incredible wave of success. Schitt's Creek, which wrapped up its sixth and final season last spring, swept the comedy category at the last Emmy Awards and is nominated for five Golden Globes.

During his monologue he joked about some of the pluses and minuses of his new found fame but ended saying "in all seriousness, for all the good and the not so good, I have somehow found myself here on this iconic stage standing in front of all of you. And trust me when I say this, it has only been good here at SNL."

Dan Levy fans may also want to tune in to today's Super Bowl where they'll find him featured in an M&M's commercial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2021.