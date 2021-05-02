Canadian startup creates bandages for black, brown skin tones Disappointed with a lack of choice, a Black Toronto entrepreneur's new startup sells adhesive bandages which better match the skin tone of Black and brown-skinned Canadians. COVID-19 outbreak declared at YMCA child care centre in Timmins The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) has declared an outbreak at the YMCA Poplar child care centre in Timmins. Four individuals from the YMCA have now tested positive for COVID-19. Grouse Mountain's grizzly bears emerge from their longest hibernation ever The two grizzly bears held in captivity on Grouse Mountain have awoken from their longest hibernation ever, according to park rangers. Ontarians look to Atlantic Canada for chance at better quality of life amid pandemic Many Ontarians are making the move to the Atlantic provinces amid the third wave of the COVID-19 crisis.