Canadian support for monarchy hits 'lowest level,' poll results suggest

Following a year of scandal, the popularity of every member of the Royal Family has slipped, according to a new poll.

The survey by Research Co. found 49 per cent of Canadian respondents said they would prefer an elected head of state, over a king or queen. Only 21 per cent said they preferred the monarchy.

“It’s the lowest level that we’ve seen for the monarchy since I started tracking this,” said Research Co. president Mario Canseco, who has been conducting the poll for 13 years.

The Queen is the most favourably regarded royal (64 per cent), but the heir to throne, Prince Charles, is among the most unpopular (35 per cent).

“He’s somebody who isn’t actually doing very well in any demographic when it comes to Canadians,” said Canseco.

“The numbers are very low with baby boomers, low with Generation Xers, low with millennials. Even people who want to see the monarchy continue, believe that Prince William would be a better king,” he said.

A representative from the Monarchist League of Canada called the poll an interesting discussion, but believes if a referendum were ever held on the future of the House of Windsor, Canadians would vote overwhelmingly in its favour.

“Canadians vote with their feet every time there is a royal visit to Canada,” said Bruce Hallsor.

Historically, there is a bump in support following a royal tour, but due to the pandemic, they haven’t been possible.

As for the popularity of Prince Charles, Hallsor believes it will improve once he ascends the throne.

“In countries that are republics, it’s always tough being the vice president,” said Hallsor. “And I think in the monarchies of the world you will actually find that the reigning monarch has much higher approval than the next in line.”

Results are based on an online study conducted from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2022, among 1,000 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.