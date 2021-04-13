Canadian survivors of human trafficking share stories through video series

Canadian survivors of human trafficking are sharing their stories with “bravery and generosity” to help the public gain better insight into what the crime can look like.

The term human trafficking might conjure up images of forced intoxication and international travel, yet in Canada most cases happen domestically, meaning young women and men are being trafficked and sold “over and over again” within Canadian borders.

“Human Trafficking can be a confusing term,” Chatham-Kent Victim Services (CKVS) executive director, Kate do Forno said in a news release. “It’s incredibly important that agencies involved in supporting trafficking victims, educate their broader communities about what Human Trafficking is and how to appropriately intervene. We want Canadian families to know what this crime looks like and to know that with support, there’s hope for victims.”

CKVS and the Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) have partnered to educate the public on the crime. Survivors have told their stories in a series of videos shared on the CKVS website.

“Human trafficking is yet another way that violence makes its way into our communities” said Constable, Meredith Rota of CKPS. “Working collaboratively to ensure all community members can live a life free of violence is a tenant of the relationship between police and victim services.”