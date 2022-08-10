Canadian Tire cordless blinds recalled due to potential hazards of exposed cords

Health Canada has recalled about 110,000 Canadian Tire cordless blinds because the not-so-cordless blinds pose a strangulation hazard for young children.

The national health agency issued the recall for "For LIVING brand 1 light filtering cordless blinds" on Tuesday, stating the product "does not properly address the hazards of exposed operating cords, which can create loops."

"Young children may pull looped cords around their neck, or become entangled in the cords, causing a strangulation hazard," Health Canada warned in a recall notice. "The product can also release small parts that present a choking hazard to young children."

The health agency said about 110,000 products were sold in Canada from May 1, 2021 to July 21, 2022. There have been no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as a result of the not-so-cordless cordless blinds.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to a local Canadian Tire location for exchange or refund," Health Canada said.

A list of the recalled products can be found here.