Canadian Tire 'not affiliated' with anti-Trudeau party planned in parking lot
Canadian Tire said it is not affiliated with an anti-Justin Trudeau party planned in the parking lot of one of its stores this weekend.
A poster for the event circulating online said the gathering is set to take place at a Canadian Tire on 2510 Hyde Park Gate in Oakville, Ont. at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
In several responses to customers voicing their concerns on Twitter, Canadian Tire ascertains it is in no way affiliated to the event.
“Canadian Tire is not affiliated with this event and did not grant permission for use of its name, logo, stores or parking lot for this activity,” the retailer’s response reads.
No other comment was provided online about whether Canadian Tire plans to beef up security at the location during the rally.
