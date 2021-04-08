Canadian Tulip Festival prepares for 'locally and online' festival in Ottawa due to COVID-19

As the tulips begin to sprout out of the ground, the Canadian Tulip Festival is inviting you to enjoy the bulbs "locally and online" this spring.

It's the second straight year the popular festival is planning for most events to be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Tulip Festival says the "safest way" to enjoy the tulips in Ottawa this year is online.

"With the information provided by Ottawa Public Health, we knew to prepare for a third variant-based wave this spring and have done everything we can to bring the tulips to Ottawa, Canada, and the World," said Jo Riding, Executive Director of the Canadian Tulip Festival.

A four-week, stay-at-home order began in Ottawa and all of Ontario at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

The 69th Canadian Tulip Festival is scheduled for May 14 to 24.

If you live near one of the 30 public tulip gardens in the National Capital Region, the Canadian Tulip Festival invites you to checkout the 300,000 colourful bulbs this spring. If you do visit the gardens, you're asked to wear a mask, visit at non-peak hours and follow social distancing guidelines.

Organizers say regional, national and international fans of the festival are asked to stay home and experience the gift of tulips through an immersive virtual experience online. Virtual walking tours with a live tour guide will be offered May 14 to 24.

For more information, visit tulipfestival.ca.