Canadian veteran flies vintage aircraft over cenotaph in Callander for Remembrance Day

Stan French flew his vintage 1946 aircraft over the Remembrance Day ceremony in Callander on Wednesday. (Jaime McKee/CTV News)

As Canadian veteran Stan French flew over the cenotaph in Callander on Thursday at 11 a.m., he said he was reflecting on a lot of things.

French served, who in Afghanistan, told CTV News his 75-year-old plane with Royal Canadian Air Force decals on it is inspired by Canada’s vampire fighting jets.

He said flying over the ceremony was a way to pay tribute to those who died.

“Certainly on Remembrance Day, I remember the ramp ceremonies, and those who we lost in Afghanistan,” said French.

“To be able to provide this aircraft as a platform for a tribute to those who lost their lives in the postwar period … This gave that extra ability to pay tribute on Remembrance Day.”

It’s the first time Callander has had a plane fly over a Remembrance Day ceremony.

“It’s fantastic to have a retired captain, Afghanistan veteran, fly his plane by,” said Legion Branch 445 president Marc Picard.

“It was a fantastic tribute to all our veterans.”

The vintage plane was built in 1946, but has been based in North Bay since 2001 when French purchased it.  

