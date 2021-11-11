Canadian veteran flies vintage aircraft over cenotaph in Callander for Remembrance Day
As Canadian veteran Stan French flew over the cenotaph in Callander on Thursday at 11 a.m., he said he was reflecting on a lot of things.
French served, who in Afghanistan, told CTV News his 75-year-old plane with Royal Canadian Air Force decals on it is inspired by Canada’s vampire fighting jets.
He said flying over the ceremony was a way to pay tribute to those who died.
“Certainly on Remembrance Day, I remember the ramp ceremonies, and those who we lost in Afghanistan,” said French.
“To be able to provide this aircraft as a platform for a tribute to those who lost their lives in the postwar period … This gave that extra ability to pay tribute on Remembrance Day.”
It’s the first time Callander has had a plane fly over a Remembrance Day ceremony.
“It’s fantastic to have a retired captain, Afghanistan veteran, fly his plane by,” said Legion Branch 445 president Marc Picard.
“It was a fantastic tribute to all our veterans.”
The vintage plane was built in 1946, but has been based in North Bay since 2001 when French purchased it.
