The Canadian War Museum says it will be reopening to the public this week as Ottawa moves back into the "Orange-Restrict" category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

The stay-at-home order for Ottawa ends at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. The War Museum says it will reopen its doors Wednesday morning.

"All of our exhibitions are now open, with physical distancing and safety measures in place. Please be sure to follow directional signage and other temporary restrictions. And don’t forget that you must book your timed admission ticket online (available as of February 15) before you visit," the museum said in a statement on Monday.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursday.

However, the memorial hall and the café and dining area will remain closed. The gift shop will be open Thursday evenings and on weekends.

The Canadian Museum of History is also open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

Ottawa's three Ingenium museums—the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum—remain closed until further notice.

Nature museum opens Thursday

The Canadian Museum of Nature said Monday afternoon it would be reopening to the public on Thursday.

"Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the first hour on Thursday and Sunday (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) reserved for members. With the support of Canada Life, the museum has also brought back its free hours on Thursday evenings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., but visitors still need to reserve tickets in advance," the museum said in a press release.

Tickets must be reserved in advance on the museum's website for all visitors.

The museum’s Nature Boutique will be open to shoppers from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day but some high-touch interactive areas such as the Bird Care Clinic, the Arctic Research Vessel and the Nature Café will remain closed.